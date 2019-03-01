Ravens RB Collins arrested after car accident

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested Friday morning after a car crash about a mile away from the team facility.

Ravens spokesman Chad Steele said the team has spoken with police and is aware of the situation.

Collins' car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills around 6:48 a.m., according to police. The charges against Collins are expected to be announced Friday afternoon.

Collins, 24, ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing in 2017 with 973 yards and drew national attention for his Irish dancing. Last season, he struggled with a foot injury and a lack of explosiveness, losing the starting job to undrafted rookie Gus Edwards and finishing the last five games on injured reserve.

There were no guarantees that Collins would return to the Ravens before the arrest. He is a restricted free agent and might not get tendered by Baltimore.