Ravens RB Collins arrested, waived after accident

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Running back Alex Collins was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday afternoon, hours after he'd been arrested following a car crash about a mile away from the team facility.

Collins' car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills around 6:48 a.m., according to police. The charges against Collins are expected to be announced Friday afternoon.

Collins, 24, ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing in 2017 with 973 yards and drew national attention for his Irish dancing. Last season, he struggled with a foot injury and a lack of explosiveness, losing the starting job to undrafted rookie Gus Edwards and finishing the last five games on injured reserve.

There were no guarantees that Collins would return to the Ravens even before his arrest as he was a restricted free agent whom the team might not have tendered.