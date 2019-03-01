Reid, Chiefs to propose both teams get ball in OT

Thanks to coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, both teams may get a chance with the ball in overtime games next season.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told Pro Football Talk Live on Friday that Reid was developing a proposal that would provide each team an offensive possession in overtime.

The issue hits close to home for Reid and the Chiefs. They lost to the New England Patriots in overtime in the AFC Championship Game 37-31, with the Patriots winning the coin toss, receiving the kickoff and then driving for a touchdown.

The current overtime rule, which allows each team an offensive possession as long as the first team to get the ball doesn't score a touchdown, prevented quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense from getting on the field in the extra period.

The overtime coin toss may have decided the outcome of the game. Both offenses were productive late in the game, with the Chiefs scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Patriots getting 14.

The Patriots went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.