Lock touts draft status: I'm No. 1 QB on board

INDIANAPOLIS -- Perhaps taking a page from the Baker Mayfield book on NFL scouting combine swag, Missouri's Drew Lock was intent Friday to show plenty of confidence and self-assurance to go with a self-imposed "chip on my shoulder'' as he tries to move up the draft board.

Speaking at the combine, Lock said, "I think every quarterback should tell you they're No. 1, so I'm going to sit here and tell you I'm No. 1.''

Mayfield, who went to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, arrived at the combine a year ago and quickly declared himself the most NFL-ready quarterback in that draft and just the guy to lead the Browns out of their playoff drought.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, who followed up Mayfield's 2017 Heisman Trophy win with his own Heisman in 2018, and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins have been the more prominent names on the draft marquee at quarterback in recent weeks. But Lock said he wants to show teams he can be in that conversation as well.

The quarterbacks will go through their on-field workout Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Lock said he will throw and throw well.

"I know that I'm athletic enough to be in the NFL. I'm going to prove that (Saturday). I know I have the arm strength to play, I can make any throw on the field and I know I have the creativity out of the pocket to make plays when the pocket breaks down,'' Lock said. "I'm just a really confident guy.''

Added Lock: "Not many people can spin it the way I spin it.''

Lock generally received good reviews for his work at the Senior Bowl in January. He has spent his time leading up to the combine working with Jordan Palmer in Dana Point, California, with a group that also included Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson.

Jackson is also at the combine.

When Lock was asked what part of his game he needed to work on the most as he transitions to the NFL, he somewhat begrudgingly selected accuracy. Lock's accuracy, overall, has been something scouts have said he needs to improve on even after he threw 99 touchdowns in his four seasons with Mizzou, including 44 as a junior in 2017.

He completed 56.9 percent of his passes overall with the Tigers in his 50 games combined and topped 60 percent only in his senior year -- 62.9 percent, behind Murray's 69 percent this past season and Haskins' 70 percent.

"I'd say a little bit on accuracy, but to me I'm definitely partial to that,'' Lock said. "You look at my sophomore and junior years, we threw it farther than anyone in the country, 50-plus yards. I think if you really look at it -- 'he's throwing it farther, he's throwing it 50-plus yards' -- it's going to be harder to complete those than a little bubble screen or a drive route. ... I got better every year and I had three different (offensive coordinators), I had three different offenses to work in.''

Lock was asked later Friday to rate his accuracy on a scale of 1 to 10.

"One to 10? I would give myself a 10,'' Lock said. "I think every quarterback is going to give themselves a 10, I don't know why they wouldn't give themselves a 10. Obviously there are things to work on and I'll tell you I do need to work on them, but why not give yourself a 10?''

And on that chip, which Lock promised will not be removed from his shoulder anytime soon, he added: "I always keep the mindset that I'm overlooked. I keep a chip on my shoulder. ... I'm a quarterback from the middle of Missouri, the middle of the country, I'm not a quarterback from California, I'm not a quarterback from Texas, I'm not a quarterback from Florida, I went to the University of Missouri, I feel like I've always had a chip. Even if I do get picked (No.) one, even if I do get picked in the first round, the chip is still going to be there. If I get picked in the last round, the chip is still going to be there.''