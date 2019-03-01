OU WR Brown (foot) will not work out at combine

INDIANAPOLIS-- Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown won't be taking part in any drills at the NFL scouting combine, but he gave an update on the Lisfranc injury that required surgery.

"It's going good," he said. "Everything is still on schedule. I started back walking with a boot. I have three or four more weeks in the boot."

Brown would have helped himself tremendously if given the opportunity to run the 40-yard dash at the combine. Teams covet speed, and Brown is said to have timed in the 4.3-second range in testing at Oklahoma.

Now the big question is whether he will be the same player he was before the injury. Brown said his camp did extensive research on other wide receivers who suffered the same injury and how they bounced back. He was able to talk to former Steelers and Jets wideout Santonio Holmes about coming back from the Lisfranc injury. Holmes suffered a Grade 4 Lisfranc injury in 2012 and had some words of wisdom for Brown.

"The rehab process is tough," Holmes told ESPN at the combine. "You have to know you're 100 percent because that injury could set you back really quick. I told him to take his rehab seriously, as if this is him learning how to play football again and use that muscle. He has to trust that cutting ability that he has and getting in and out of his routes. That's when he will feel the most pain."

Teams will have to rely on game film to gauge how fast Brown is. He doesn't believe that will be an issue.

"I'll let the film speak for itself," he said.