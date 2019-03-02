Sources: Raiders among 3 most interested in AB

The three teams that have shown the most interest in wide receiver Antonio Brown to date are the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans, league sources told ESPN.

Thus, the battle for Brown could develop into a battle between Grudens -- Raiders coach Jon and Redskins coach Jay.

Other teams also have had conversations with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one always could emerge. But the belief as of now is that the Raiders, Redskins and Titans are the most likely landing spots, sources said.

Editor's Picks Steelers GM: More teams inquiring about Brown Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said more teams have inquired about star receiver Antonio Brown, who is on the trading block after meeting with team officials last week.

The Steelers' asking price started out as a first-round pick and other compensation, but now has been reduced to a first-round pick. It doesn't mean the Steelers will get it in return for Brown, but their goals are now more realistic.

Brown has officially been on the trading block since meeting with Steelers brass last month.

In an interview with ESPN earlier this week, the star receiver said he is not "angry" with the team, but he maintained his desire to be traded.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this week, Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert said the team hasn't ruled out any partners in a potential trade.

"Ideally you want to trade him to somebody that you'll never play," Colbert said. "But you can't do that. If you're good enough to get to the Super Bowl, you have to play him anyway."

Brown, who turns 31 in July, owns an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons, but he frustrated the organization when he failed to show up for a workday in Week 17 and was benched for the season finale.