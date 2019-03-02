Ex-Ravens RB Collins facing drug, gun charges

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins faces narcotics and gun charges after being released on $7,500 bail early Saturday morning.

Collins, 24, was released around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on three chargers after an initial hearing at a Baltimore County courthouse: possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

The Ravens waived Collins on Friday afternoon, hours after he crashed his black Chevrolet Corvette into a tree about a mile from the Ravens team facility. Officers found Collins asleep in the driver's seat and detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle, according to police.

A search revealed a large glass jar on the front passenger side floorboard containing approximately 5 ounces of marijuana and a handgun from the front driver side floorboard, police said.

Collins told police that he was dropping off a friend at home when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered road and hit a tree around 4:30 a.m. Friday. He called for a tow truck and then fell asleep while the passenger chose to walk home, according to Collins.

Police said Collins and the passenger gave conflicting stories to whom the marijuana belonged. Collins also indicated that were additional firearms and marijuana in his home.

While Collins remained in custody, police obtained a search warrant for Collins' home and found two additional rifles, ammunition and less than 10 grams of marijuana.

Neither Collins nor the passenger were injured in the crash.

Collins ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing in 2017 with 973 yards and drew national attention for his Irish dance moves. Last season, he struggled with a foot injury and a lack of explosiveness, losing the starting job to undrafted rookie Gus Edwards and spending the final five games on injured reserve.