Sources: Eagles extend Kelce for 1 year, $11M

Despite some end-of-season speculation that he could retire this offseason, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has reached agreement on a one-year contract extension that ties him to Philadelphia through 2021.

According to sources, the extension adds $11 million in new money. Kelce already had two years remaining on a seven-year contract he signed in 2014.

"I thought, after I signed my second contract, that I didn't know that there would be a third contract," Kelce told the team's website. "I've always taken this one year at a time. Being a sixth-round draft pick, I didn't have expectations, really. I was just like, 'Let's go to work and see how everything turns out.' It's pretty crazy when you look back at things to realize that you're going on Year 9 and on your third contract in the NFL. It's kind of a surreal feeling when you look back on it."

Kelce was selected in the 2011 draft and will forever hold a place in Philly lore after donning Mummers garb for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.