        <
        >

          Sources: Eagles extend Kelce for 1 year, $11M

          11:49 AM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN NFL Insider
            • Joined ESPN in 2009
            • Former president of the Pro Football Writers of America and the author of four books
            Follow on Twitter

          Despite some end-of-season speculation that he could retire this offseason, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has reached agreement on a one-year contract extension that ties him to Philadelphia through 2021.

          According to sources, the extension adds $11 million in new money. Kelce already had two years remaining on a seven-year contract he signed in 2014.

          "I thought, after I signed my second contract, that I didn't know that there would be a third contract," Kelce told the team's website. "I've always taken this one year at a time. Being a sixth-round draft pick, I didn't have expectations, really. I was just like, 'Let's go to work and see how everything turns out.' It's pretty crazy when you look back at things to realize that you're going on Year 9 and on your third contract in the NFL. It's kind of a surreal feeling when you look back on it."

          Kelce was selected in the 2011 draft and will forever hold a place in Philly lore after donning Mummers garb for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices