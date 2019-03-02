DL Lawrence: Every time I pee in cup, I pray

INDIANAPOLIS -- Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said Saturday that "every team" he's met with at the NFL scouting combine this week has asked him questions about the failed drug test that kept him out of two College Football Playoff games this past season.

Lawrence continues to maintain that he has no idea how the banned substance ostarine got into his system.

"I feel like they know I'm not the type of guy to do anything like that, so just a chance to catch up on the facts, is all," Lawrence said of his interactions with NFL teams on the issue.

"I don't feel like they're holding it against me or anything. It's something that I know I didn't do, and for something to pop up like that is really unfortunate."

Lawrence and two Clemson teammates were suspended for their CFP semifinal game against Notre Dame and the title game against Alabama, though they were allowed to travel with the team to the latter.

Lawrence said he's been drug tested since, including here at the combine, and has had no issues, though the experience with the failed test has left him shaken.

"Every time I pee in a cup now, I'm just like, 'OK, let me pray,' because it's just something stupid like that that could happen,'" he said. "I still want to know where it came from, because it could have been a chemical reaction in my body just from eating something. So I still want to know about that."