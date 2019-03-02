Why the Chiefs, 49ers used the franchise tag

Adam Schefter explains the Eagles' decision to not use the franchise tag on Nick Foles, noting the lack of trade partners on the market for a quarterback. (1:27)

The deadline for the NFL franchise tag is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Two teams have already decided to use the franchise tag, which binds the player to the team for one season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are placing their franchise tag on linebacker Dee Ford, sources told Adam Schefter on Saturday.The 49ers franchised kicker Robbie Gould on Tuesday.

Here's a look at why the teams made the decision:

The Chiefs will tag Dee Ford at a cost of just over $15 million for next season. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Linebacker Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

Franchise tag salary: $15.4 million

Seasons: Five

Career highlights: 30.5 sacks (13 in 2018), 137 tackles, nine forced fumbles (seven in 2018), no interceptions

Why he was tagged: The Chiefs had no other strong candidate to become their franchise player, so they could negotiate a long-term deal knowing they had this option with Ford if their efforts failed. Don't discount the possibility the sides could still reach a multi-year agreement before the deadline arrives this summer. Ford also seemed to welcome the possibility of becoming the franchise player. He said late last season that it was a "no-brainer'' for him to sign the one-year tender if the Chiefs made him their franchise player.

What he brings: Ford in 2018 finally lived up to the potential the Chiefs saw in him when they drafted him in the first round in 2014. Ford had 13 sacks, tied for seventh, but also forced seven fumbles, which tied for best in the league. Ford's quick first step proved to be difficult for opposing offensive tackles to deal with. Ford will likely move positions this year, to a 4-3 defensive end from a 3-4 linebacker. But he has the background as a hand-on-the-ground end from his collegiate days at Auburn, so the transition shouldn't be a major one for him. -- Adam Teicher

Kicker Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

Franchise tag salary: $4.971 million

Seasons: 14

Career highlights: 87.7 percent career field-goal percentage ranks second in league history among kickers with 100 or more attempts, has made 82-of-85 field goals over past three seasons for NFL-best 96.5 percent rate in that time, ranks first in NFL history with 78.4 percent conversion rate on field goals of 50-plus yards (minimum of 20 attempts)

Why he was tagged: The 49ers and Gould didn't come all that close to finalizing a long-term deal as rumblings of a possible Gould-Chicago Bears reunion ran rampant. But Gould has been one of the Niners' most consistent performers and for a team that has made a habit of playing close games -- they've played 12 games decided by a field goal or less over the past two seasons -- having Gould means having peace of mind.

What he brings: Simply put: good, reliable kickers are hard to find. In Niners coach Kyle Shanahan's first seven years as an offensive play caller, his kickers made just 76.4 percent of field goals, which was last in the NFL in that time. Given Gould's production, there was no scenario in which the Niners were going to let him walk. It's also why they'd like to sign him beyond this season. -- Nick Wagoner