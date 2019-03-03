Source: 49ers, OL Person reach 3-year, $9M deal

The San Francisco 49ers and starting right guard Mike Person have reached agreement on a three-year, $9 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Person was scheduled to become a free agent.

The 49ers signed Person late in June of last year with hopes that he could offer some depth and versatility as a backup on the offensive line. As it turned out, Person provided much more than that, starting all 16 games at right guard.

Person's durability also earned him points from the Niners players and coaches as he fought through a foot injury for most of the season. He provides experience playing all over the line, and his solid performance as a starter earned him a new contract in San Francisco.

Person began his career as a seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2011 and has bounced around to Indianapolis, Seattle, the Rams, Atlanta, Kansas City, Indianapolis again and back to the Niners in his eight seasons. He has started 34 games in that time while appearing in 59 games.

Information from ESPN's Nick Wagoner was used in this report.