Source: Titans likely to release safety Cyprien

The Tennessee Titans are expected to release safety Johnathan Cyprien sometime this week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans would like Cyprien back, but for less money than the $5.5 million base salary he was scheduled to be paid in 2019.

The Titans will save $4.75 million by releasing Cyprien, who would have cost $6.2 million against the salary cap. Cyprien signed a four-year deal worth $25 million with the Titans in 2017.

Cyprien hinted at his coming release on Twitter this weekend.

As the Titans' starting strong safety, Cyprien posted 38 tackles and a sack in 2017. He was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during training camp last season.

The Jaguars selected Cyprien in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft with the 33rd overall pick. He has 511 career tackles to go with 17 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, three sacks and two interceptions.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.