Sources: Rams, Cowboys discuss game in Hawaii

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are in discussions about playing a preseason game in Honolulu in August, according to multiple sources.

Last November, the Rams announced they would play a preseason game in Hawaii in 2019 but that an opponent had not been selected. The Rams are partnering with the Hawaii Tourism Authority on the game, and sources told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry that the target date is Aug. 17.

Because the teams will play against each other in the regular season, there is some reluctance to practice against each other before the preseason game, but both teams could go to Hawaii early for separate practices and community events.

For years, Aloha Stadium hosted the Pro Bowl, but the NFL has not staged its all-star game there since 2015. The last preseason game played at Aloha Stadium was in 1976 between the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers, which drew 36,364 fans.

Since Jerry Jones became owner and general manager in 1989, the Cowboys have played preseason games in Mexico, Tokyo, Toronto and London, but their last preseason trip outside the continental United States came in 2001 when they beat the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.

The Cowboys and Rams met in the preseason in 2016 and 2017 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but they did not play in the 2018 preseason because of renovations to the stadium.