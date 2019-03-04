Source: Chiefs looking to trade or cut LB Houston

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston has been informed the team will try to trade him, a source told ESPN, and that if no deal is reached he will be released.

Houston, who turned 30 in January, joined the Chiefs as a third-round draft pick (70th overall) from Georgia in 2011. He quickly showed his immense pass rush ability by getting three sacks in a game against the Bears as a rookie. He had 22 sacks in 2014, missing the NFL record by a half-sack.

Houston hasn't come close to that standard since. His best sack total in the last four seasons is 9.5 in 2017. Houston has 78.5 career sacks, leaving him fourth on the Chiefs' all-time list.

Houston in 2015 signed a six-year contract worth $101 million, making him at the time the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Houston was more than just a pass rusher for the Chiefs. He was an excellent all-around player who defended the run well. He was chosen to play in the Pro Bowl three times and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.