Former TE Winslow in jail, accused of lewd acts

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has been jailed without bail after he allegedly performed lewd actions in front of a 77-year-old woman at a California gym.

Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Winslow is accused of a pair of lewd actions toward a woman at a Carlsbad gym in February. Winslow allegedly touched himself in front of the woman and touched the woman on her arm and foot in a hot tub in separate incidents nine days apart.

Winslow, 35, is facing misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct (two counts), battery of an elder (one count) and willful cruelty to an elder (one count).

He had been on house arrest stemming from charges that include kidnapping and rape from an alleged March 2018 crime spree.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to the 2018 charges, and trial is scheduled for April. If convicted, Winslow could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Winslow spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2004 to 2013 with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.