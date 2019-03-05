Source: Ravens cut six-time Pro Bowler Weddle

The Baltimore Ravens have cut free safety Eric Weddle, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Weddle, who turned 34 in January, has reached the Pro Bowl six times, including all three seasons in Baltimore. Considered the quarterback of the NFL's top-ranked defense, he finished third on the team in tackles with 68, but he didn't record an interception for the first time since 2015.

Editor's Picks Weddle walks back Ravens-or-retire plan for '19 Eric Weddle, who will be in the final year of his four-year, $26 million deal with the Ravens next season, said he now is open to playing elsewhere if Baltimore decides to cut him.

He had one year remaining on his contract. Baltimore created $6.5 million in cap space by cutting him.

NFL Network first reported that Weddle was released.

Coaches have talked about how Weddle's value goes beyond statistics. Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale referred to Weddle as a "football savant" for how he confuses quarterbacks by disguising coverages.

Weddle, a 2007 second-round pick, spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers before having a falling-out with the organization. He signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens in 2016, and he earned a $1 million incentive this past season after he was named to the Pro Bowl and Baltimore reached the postseason.