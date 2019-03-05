Weddle released by Ravens, doesn't plan to retire

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have cut free safety and defensive leader Eric Weddle.

Weddle, who turned 34 in January, reached the Pro Bowl six times, including all three seasons in Baltimore. Considered the quarterback of the NFL's top-ranked defense, he finished third on the team in tackles with 68.

His football intelligence was key in the defense's success and allowed Baltimore to continually change coverages to keep teams off-balance. But Weddle recorded a career-low three pass breakups in 2018 and didn't make an interception for the first time since 2015.

Weddle had one year remaining on his contract at a base salary of $6.5 million. Baltimore created $7.5 million in cap space by cutting him.

Weddle tweeted about the move Tuesday night. In the post, he said he's looking to see where he plays next season now that he'll be leaving Baltimore.

What a great 3 yrs we had in BMORE!!! 3 Pro Bowls, #1 DEF, 2018 AFC north Champs. Ravens took a chance on me and will forever be grateful. Our family will miss Maryland. Excited to see where I end up next season!!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 6, 2019

In a text to ESPN's Josina Anderson, safety Tony Jefferson wrote of Weddle: "Undeniable amount of respect I have for him. He changed my whole outlook about football & life. I can't stop working out or watching film bc this guy showed me how to be a pro. He's more than my best friend. He's really my brother & our bond will never break. Much love to Weddle. He'll have a yellow jacket."

Weddle brought stability to a defensive backfield that was lacking it since the team parted ways with Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed in 2013. In three seasons with Weddle patrolling the secondary, the Ravens allowed the second-lowest passer rating (80.0), third-lowest completion rate (60.3 percent) and seventh-fewest passing yards (10,505).

Defensive end Chris Wormley tweeted: "One of the greatest leaders I've even been around! Thanks for everything Uncle Weddle!"

Coaches have talked about how Weddle's value goes beyond statistics. Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale referred to Weddle as a "football savant" for how he confuses quarterbacks by disguising coverages.

Weddle, a 2007 second-round pick, spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers before having a falling-out with the organization. He signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens in 2016, and he earned a $1 million incentive this past season after he was named to the Pro Bowl and Baltimore reached the postseason.

Weddle's release adds to a loaded free-agent class for safeties. Earl Thomas, Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu also will be available March 13.