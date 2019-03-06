Sources: Teams told AB trade likely by Friday

Field Yates and Louis Riddick explain which team would be in the best position to trade for and sign Antonio Brown to a long-term extension. (1:22)

Which team will be the best fit for AB? (1:22)

Teams that have spoken to the Pittsburgh Steelers about a potential Antonio Brown trade have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday, league sources tell ESPN.

Any trade that is agreed upon can't be officially announced until next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the 2019 league year begins.

As of last Friday, the three teams that have shown the most interest in the wide receiver were the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans.

Editor's Picks Sources: Raiders among 3 most interested in AB Although other teams could emerge, the belief right now is that the Raiders, Redskins and Titans are the most likely landing spots for receiver Antonio Brown, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

WR Brown takes no blame for rift with Steelers Steelers WR Antonio Brown said he believes he will be dealt by the team because that's "what's good for their business," but he does not "take any blame" for the breakdown of his relationship with the franchise. 1 Related

The Steelers' asking price started as a first-round pick and other compensation but has been reduced to a first-round pick, sources have told ESPN.

Brown has officially been on the trading block since he met with Steelers brass last month.

In an interview with ESPN last week, the star wide receiver said he is not "angry" with the team but maintained his desire to be traded.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last week, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team hasn't ruled out any partners in a potential trade.

"Ideally, you want to trade him to somebody that you'll never play," Colbert said. "But you can't do that. If you're good enough to get to the Super Bowl, you have to play him anyway."

Brown, who turns 31 in July, owns an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons, but he frustrated the organization when he failed to show up for a workday in Week 17 and was benched for the season finale.