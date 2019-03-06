Sources: Teams asked Cards about Rosen trade

Todd McShay explains why he predicts Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in his Mock Draft 3.0. (2:02)

Multiple teams inquired about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen's trade availability at the NFL scouting combine last week, two league sources who spoke to the Cardinals told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals, however, did not give those teams any indication that they are willing to move on from Rosen at this time, the sources told Schefter.

This does not mean that the Cardinals won't wind up shopping Rosen eventually, but they haven't to date.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim caused a stir last week at the combine when he added "right now" when asked if Rosen was the team's starting quarterback.

"Yeah, he is, right now, for sure," Keim said.

The Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, have been connected to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. ESPN's Todd McShay has the Cardinals selecting Murray No. 1 overall in his most recent mock draft.

New Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last year, when he was at Texas Tech, that he would pick Murray No. 1 overall if he had the pick. Kingsbury's comments came ahead of Texas Tech's game against Oklahoma.

"That was obviously generous words from him," Murray said of Kingsbury's comment last week at the combine. "But that's the relationship. He's always been very fond of me, and I respect that and I've never taken that for granted. He's always someone I can go to if I needed anything. It would be fun. It'd be a great deal if I was picked No. 1."

The Cardinals traded up to select Rosen with the 10th overall pick last year. He appeared in 14 games (13 starts) during his rookie season, completing 55.2 percent of his passes and throwing for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.