Vikes' Thomas charged with marijuana possession

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas was charged with felony drug possession after Dakota County police officers found 143.28 grams of marijuana in his Mendota Heights, Minnesota, apartment in January.

According to a police report, a search warrant was issued by local authorities after the apartment building's management received complaints about the smell of marijuana coming from Thomas' apartment. Police searched Thomas' residence on Jan. 16 and found multiple glass jars and containers holding suspected marijuana and marijuana wax. Officers also found $15,802 in cash in the nightstands next to the bed in the master bedroom.

According to the complaint, Thomas, 23, told officers that the marijuana in his apartment was for his own personal use, not for sale. The running back was arrested and later charged with felony possession. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

KSTP-TV was first to report the charges against the second-year running back.

Thomas, a former Auburn and Jacksonville State product, joined the Vikings as a undrafted free agent in May 2018. After nine weeks on the 53-man roster, Thomas was waived and re-signed on Minnesota's practice squad.

With Latavius Murray likely to depart in free agency, the Vikings will need to find a backup for Dalvin Cook. Thomas and Mike Boone, who signed with Minnesota as a undrafted last May, were both expected to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Cook this offseason.

"We are aware of the charges filed against Roc Thomas and have expressed our disappointment directly to Roc for his actions," a statement from the Vikings read. "We will respect both the legal process and the NFL's disciplinary process."