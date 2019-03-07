Court filing seeks Kraft's presence at arraignment

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been ordered to attend an arraignment hearing related to his misdemeanor charges of solicitation, according to court documents, though his lawyer could still seek to allow the New England Patriots owner to not appear.

Though the court order says Kraft "must be present" or face a bond forfeiture and a warrant for his arrest, the rules of criminal procedure allow Kraft's lawyer to waive his presence at the arraignment.

Kraft had been issued a "low level" arrest warrant -- similar to a traffic ticket -- and was not expected to need to appear in court. But the new document says Kraft must be present or face a bond forfeiture and a warrant for his arrest.

The hearing has also been moved back a day to March 28. The arraignment was initially set for April before being rescheduled to March last week.

No explanation for the changes was immediately available.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation. He allegedly visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts twice in January, including on the morning of the AFC Championship Game, which he attended in Kansas City later that day.

If convicted, Kraft could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and attendance in a human trafficking dangers class.

In a statement, when the nature of the charges was first announced, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."