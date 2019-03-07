Buccaneers exercise RT Dotson's final-year option

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will have both of his starting tackles back in 2019. Two days after re-signing left tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year contract, the Bucs have exercised the option in the final year of right tackle Demar Dotson's contract.

In 2019, Dotson will earn a base salary of $3.975 million with a prorated bonus of $125,000 and a per-game roster bonus of $750,000. He'll count $4.8 million against the salary cap in 2019.

The deadline to exercise his option was just prior to the new league year beginning on March 13.

The longest-tenured player on Tampa Bay's roster, Dotson, 34, has been with the club since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and has now survived five different head coaches.

He started 15 games in 2018. His best season came in 2017, however, when he allowed just 14 total pressures, second-fewest in the NFL among offensive tackles with 400 or more snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.