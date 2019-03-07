        <
          Steelers agree with linemen Pouncey, Foster

          6:24 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- The Antonio Brown sweepstakes hasn't stopped the Pittsburgh Steelers from doing big business with their big people.

          The team has re-signed center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster to multi-year deals, the team announced Thursday.

          Pouncey will become the NFL's highest-paid center at $11 million per year over three years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          A source confirms Foster is signing for two years and is worth $8.25 million.

          Foster and Pouncey have started along the Steelers' line for the past nine seasons. Pouncey, a first-round pick in 2010, has made three straight Pro Bowls. Foster is an undrafted free agent from 2009 who keeps producing.

          Keeping the line together sets the stage for a mega-deal for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is close with his linemen.

          As insurance, the team also placed a second-round tender on guard B.J. Finney, a restricted free agent. The tender is worth $3.095 million.

          The Steelers are still talking with teams about trading Brown, and a deal could happen as early as Friday.

