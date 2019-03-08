Source: Jaguars to cut Jackson, Hyde, Gipson

Adam Schefter reports the Jaguars will release DT Malik Jackson and RB Carlos Hyde to free cap space, interested in Nick Foles and Teddy Bridgewater. (1:37)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to move on from three players -- defensive tackle Malik Jackson, running back Carlos Hyde and safety Tashaun Gipson -- sources told ESPN on Friday.

Jackson, who signed the richest contract in franchise history in 2016, has been informed that he will be released as early as Friday, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Hyde will be released after the Jaguars unsuccessfully tried to trade him, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. And Gipson will be released after three seasons in Jacksonville, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The moves save the Jaguars more than $23 million against the salary cap.

Jackson lost his starting job in November, and his playing time decreased significantly during the final month of the season, when he was being used as a third-down pass-rusher. Jackson said late in the season that he expected to be released this offseason.

The move clears up $11 million in cap space for the Jaguars, though they will be charged with $4 million in dead money. Jackson was due to make $13 million and count $15 million against the salary cap in 2019.

Jackson signed a six-year, $85.5 million contract with $31.5 million fully guaranteed and $42 million in total guarantees in March 2016, after four seasons in Denver. He set a career high with 6.5 sacks in 2016 and followed that up with the best season of his career in 2017: eight sacks, four forced fumbles and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

The 29-year-old Jackson never missed a game during his three seasons with the Jaguars and has missed only two in his seven-year career. He has 32.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, including 18 sacks and four forced fumbles with the Jaguars.

Releasing Hyde saves the Jaguars $4.7 million against the salary cap. Hyde was due to have $2 million of his $3.25 million base salary guaranteed, and he would have received a $1 million roster bonus if he were still with the Jaguars on March 15.

The Jaguars sent a fifth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 20 in exchange for Hyde because they needed help when Leonard Fournette was nursing a hamstring injury that eventually kept him out for six games. Hyde ran for 189 yards on 58 carries in eight games with the Jaguars.

Hyde, 28, never got into a rhythm with the Jaguars and had just two games with the Jaguars in which he averaged more than 3.3 yards per carry.

He signed a three-year, $15.25 million contract with $5 million fully guaranteed with Cleveland last March and ran for 382 yards and five touchdowns in six games with the Browns. The team was amenable to trading Hyde because of the emergence of second-round pick Nick Chubb, who finished his rookie season with 996 yards and eight touchdowns.

Gipson was due a $500,000 roster bonus on March 17 and had a salary of $7.25 million in 2019. There is no dead money on his contract now, and his release saves the team $7.45 million.

The 28-year-old had two years remaining on the five-year, $36 million contract with $12 million bonus that he signed in March 2016.

Gipson has started every game since joining the Jaguars and had six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 48 games. He has 20 interceptions and 39 pass breakups in seven seasons. He played four years in Cleveland after joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 after he intercepted a career-high six passes and returned one for a touchdown.