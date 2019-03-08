        <
        >

          Source: Steelers trade OT Gilbert to Cardinals

          2:14 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          The source said the Steelers will receive a late sixth-round pick in return.

          Gilbert appeared in 88 games (87 starts) over eight seasons with the Steelers after they drafted him in the second round in 2011. The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $4.9 million in 2019.

          He appeared to indicate his time in Pittsburgh was over earlier Friday, when he tweeted "Next chapter."

          According to NFL Next Gen Stats, in a limited sample last season (5 starts, 194 pass blocks), Gilbert recorded a pass block win rate of 87 percent -- the best of all Steelers offensive linemen. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were the worst pass-blocking team in the NFL last season, based on win rate.

          The Gilbert trade comes a day after they re-signed center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster to multiyear deals.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices