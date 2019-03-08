Sources: Fins continue purge, release Amendola

The Miami Dolphins continued their roster purge by releasing veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola, sources told ESPN on Friday, confirming multiple reports.

The move will save the Dolphins $6 million in cap space.

Miami released defensive end Andre Branch and guard Ted Larsen on Thursday, saving over $9 million.

Amendola, 33, led the Dolphins in receiving last season with 575 yards on 59 catches. He continued to show his toughness and knack for finding open zones out of the slot with the Dolphins.

Entering his 11th season, Amendola has had a nice career after starting as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2008. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal last March, leaving New England after five seasons.

The Dolphins liked Amendola and the leadership that he brought to the locker room, but they didn't see him as a long-term fit for a rebuilding team at his price. Instead, the Dolphins seem poised to build around a young receivers corps that includes Albert Wilson, Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant.