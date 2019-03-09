Chargers moving on from starting safety Addae

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have released safety Jahleel Addae, the team announced Saturday.

"In his time here, nobody has worked harder, and exemplified what we want in a Charger more than Jahleel," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, and we will always be grateful for Jahleel's contributions both on the field and in our community."

Addae signed a four-year, $22 million contract two years ago and had $11.5 million in non-guaranteed compensation left on his deal. The Chargers will save $5.5 million in cash and $5 million against the 2019 salary cap by releasing Addae.

"Building a roster with this salary cap often means you have to make tough decisions and part ways with good people, and this is one of those situations," coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement. "I want to thank Jahleel for everything he's done in my two years here."

Signed as an undrafted rookie by the Chargers in 2013, the hard-hitting Addae carved out a role as a special-teams standout and eventually earned a starting job as a strong safety in 2015.

However, with the arrival of rookie safety Derwin James last season, Addae had to switch over to free safety, which did not totally fit his skill set.

Addae finished with 75 combined tackles, a sack and an interception in 16 games last season.

In six seasons with the Chargers, Addae recorded 372 combined tackles, 21 pass breakups, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.