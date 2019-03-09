Source: Chargers releasing Addae after FS move

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers are releasing safety Jahleel Addae, a source told ESPN.

Addae signed a four-year, $22 million contract two years ago and had $11.5 million in non-guaranteed compensation left on his deal. The Chargers will save $5.5 million in cash and $5 million against the 2019 salary cap by releasing Addae.

Signed as an undrafted rookie by the Chargers in 2013, the hard-hitting Addae carved out a role as a special-teams standout and eventually earned a starting job as a strong safety in 2015.

However, with the arrival of rookie safety Derwin James last season, Addae had to switch over to free safety, which did not totally fit his skill set.

Addae finished with 75 combined tackles, a sack and an interception in 16 games last season.

In six seasons with the Chargers, Addae recorded 372 combined tackles, 21 pass breakups, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.