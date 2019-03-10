Sources: Raiders to trade G Osemele to Jets

The Oakland Raiders have an agreement in principle to trade guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson.

The Jets will send a fifth-round pick to Oakland, who will send a sixth-round pick to New York as part of the trade, sources confirmed to ESPN. Details of the picks involved were first reported by the Bay Area News Group.

Osemele, 29, is scheduled to receive a base salary of $9.7 million in 2019 and $11.2 million in 2020.

Osemele was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the Raiders (2016 and '17) after signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract with $25.4 million guaranteed as a free agent in 2016. He started 42 games in his three seasons in Oakland.

The trade comes just one day after the Raiders agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for receiver Antonio Brown, according to a source.

Brown will receive a new three-year deal worth up to $54.125 million, with $30.125 million guaranteed, the source said.

The trades for Brown and Osemele cannot be officially announced until the beginning of the new league year Wednesday.

Osemele spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the second round (60th overall) of the 2012 draft.