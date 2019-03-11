Sources: Ex-Jaguars DT Jackson going to Eagles

Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson is expected to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the deal is for three years and $30 million.

The Eagles' expected move to sign Jackson comes days after the team agreed to trade defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots.

Jackson will be plugged in next to Fletcher Cox to form what promises to be one of the most disruptive defensive tackle pairings in the NFL.

The Eagles declined Tim Jernigan's $11 million option for 2019, leaving a void in the interior.

Jackson, who signed the richest contract in Jaguars history in 2016, was released by the team March 8 after his playing time decreased significantly following the loss of his starting job late in the 2018 season.

After losing his starting position in November, Jackson was mostly used as a third-down rusher. He was due to make $13 million and count $15 million against the salary cap in 2019.

Jackson signed a six-year, $85.5 million contract with $31.5 million fully guaranteed and $42 million in total guarantees with the Jaguars in March 2016, after four seasons in Denver. He set a career high with 6.5 sacks in 2016 and followed that up with the best season of his career in 2017: 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Jackson, who turned 29 in January, never missed a game in his four seasons with the Jaguars and has missed only two in his seven-year career. He has 32.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries, including 18 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in three seasons with the Jaguars.

Denver drafted Jackson in the fifth round out of Tennessee in 2012. He played in 14 games as a rookie reserve before playing in every game (five starts) and recording six sacks and knocking down four passes in 2013.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco and Tim McManus contributed to this report.