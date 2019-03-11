Source: Vikes to let Sendejo become free agent

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings began freeing up salary-cap space on Monday when the team declined safety Andrew Sendejo's contract option, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The $5.5 million Sendejo was set to earn in 2019 now becomes money the Vikings can spend in free agency. Minnesota entered the day with just over $4.9 million in cap space. Moving on from Sendejo will increase that number to an estimated $10.5 million, which ranks in the bottom five of all NFL teams.

NFL Network was the first to report the new of Sendejo's release.

The veteran safety, who is now a free agent, was one of the longest-tenured Vikings, having joined Minnesota in 2011. After starting the first five games of the 2018 season, Sendejo sustained a groin injury against Philadelphia and was later placed on injured reserve.

The Vikings have a decision to make in finding Sendejo's replacement. Restricted free agent Anthony Harris impressed Minnesota coaches in 2018 when he filled in for an injured Sendejo at strong safety opposite Harrison Smith. Harris totaled 46 tackles, three interceptions, one quarterback hit and defended six passes in his fourth season.