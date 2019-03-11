Vikings part ways with Sendejo, Remmers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings began freeing up salary-cap space on Monday by parting ways with starters Andrew Sendejo and Mike Remmers, the team announced.

The Vikings declined to pick up Sendejo's option for the 2019 season, thus sending the veteran safety to free agency and creating $5.5 million in cap space. Minnesota terminated Remmers' contract, which frees up $4.55 million in spending money (the Vikings incur $1.8 million in dead money) and also creates an opening at right guard.

Minnesota entered the day with just over $4.9 million in cap space, according to ESPN's roster management system. Moving on from both Sendejo and Remmers will increase that number to an estimated $15 million, which ranks among the seventh lowest in the NFL.

Sendejo was one of the longest tenured Vikings, having joined Minnesota in 2011 and spent the past four seasons as a starter. The safety was limited to just five games last season after he sustained a groin injury against Philadelphia in Week 5 and was later placed on injured reserve.

Sendejo was replaced in 2018 by restricted free agent Anthony Harris, who started at strong safety opposite Harrison Smith and totaled 46 tackles, three interceptions, one quarterback hit and defended six passes in his fourth season.

The Vikings announced Monday that they tendered Harris to a one-year deal at the second-round tender ($3.095 million) along with tackle Rashod Hill, who will receive a right-of-first-refusal tender ($2.025 million). Within a five-day window, the Vikings must choose whether to match any other offers Hill receives.

Remmers played two seasons in Minnesota after signing a deal with $10.5 million in guarantees in 2017. He played right tackle during his first year with the Vikings before injuries late in the season forced him inside to play guard, where he stayed last season, serving as the replacement to Joe Berger at right guard.

According to his agent Brett Tessler, the Vikings aimed to restructure Remmers' contract, but the guard and his representation ultimately opted to move on from negotiations, which in turn makes Remmers a free agent.