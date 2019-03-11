Source: Eagles, LT Peters agree to new contract

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed left tackle Jason Peters to a new one-year contract Monday, keeping the veteran in the fold for 2019.

The deal has a maximum value of $10 million and includes $5.5 million in guarantees, according to a league source. There are incentives linked to playing time in the contract that will help determine how much Peters makes.

The Eagles were approaching the deadline to exercise Peters' 2019 option, which would have cost about $11 million against the cap. Instead, they struck a new deal.

Peters, 37, has put together what some consider a Hall of Fame career. He has been named to nine Pro Bowls and has twice been selected first-team All-Pro.

Injuries have slowed him some over the past couple of seasons. Peters was coming off a torn ACL last year and suffered a torn biceps during the season but still managed to start all 16 games.

The Eagles are bullish on some of their young tackles, including former Australian league rugby player Jordan Mailata, but decided to bring the veteran back to protect Carson Wentz's blind side for another season.