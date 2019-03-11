Safety swap: Titans re-sign Vaccaro, cut Cyprien

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans announced they have re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro and released safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Vaccaro's new deal is for four years and worth $26 million with $11.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

The six-year veteran signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2018 when Cyprien went down with a knee injury during training camp, and he immediately found a spot as a dual safety with Kevin Byard and formed one of the most effective safety tandems in the NFL. The 28-year-old Vaccaro posted 58 tackles, two sacks and an interception for Tennessee last season.

By releasing Cyprien the Titans save $4.75 million in cap space, but have a dead cap hit of $1.5 million.

Selected with the 15th overall pick by the Saints in the 2013 draft, Vaccaro has 443 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and nine interceptions over his six-year career. He finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, when then-Saints coordinator Rob Ryan moved him all over the defense as a versatile chess piece.

Vaccaro, who has shown Pro Bowl-caliber potential throughout his career, went unsigned after the 2017 season, along with several other veteran safeties, as the market for their services didn't develop as expected.

He played in 12 games during the 2017 season, missing time because of a lingering groin injury that eventually required surgery, and he was suspended for the final four games of the 2016 season after testing positive for Adderall.