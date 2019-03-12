Source: DB Kareem Jackson headed to Broncos

Former Houston Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson intends to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with the Denver Broncos that includes $23 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Word of an agreement was first reported by 9 News in Denver.

Jackson, 30, is coming off the best season of his nine-year NFL career, all spent with the Texans after being selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2010 draft.

In 2018, Jackson had a career-high 87 tackles, along with two interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson ranked fourth in the NFL among cornerbacks in 2018.

Before last season, the Texans moved Jackson from cornerback -- where he had played his first eight NFL seasons -- to safety. While Jackson excelled at his new position early in the season, he wound up returning to cornerback due to injuries in the secondary.

Jackson said after the season that he'd "definitely love to be back" and possibly finish his career with the Texans.

For his career, Jackson, who started 124 regular-season games and eight playoff games, has 559 tackles, 16 interception, two sacks, five forced fumbles and three recoveries.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.