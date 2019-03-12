Agents: RT James to sign $51M deal with Denver

Former Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James intends to sign a four-year, $51 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, his agents announced Tuesday.

The deal will keep James as the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

James, 26, was arguably the top right tackle on the free-agent market after starting 62 games for the Dolphins the past five seasons.

The 2014 first-round pick (19th overall) out of Tennessee is coming off his best season as a pro. James, who was the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL last season while playing out his fifth-year option for $9.341 million, helped form one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL opposite Laremy Tunsil.

One of James' showcase performances came against the Chicago Bears in Week 5, when he held Khalil Mack to zero sacks and just one tackle as he was matched up with him for much of the game.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound James is a strong athlete, which allowed him to pull effectively throughout the season, a task not many tackles willingly and successfully accept.

The previous Dolphins staff had a lukewarm relationship with James, but the new staff was vocal about a desire to re-sign him.

"We sure hope he does [stay]," new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty said Feb. 14. "He's a good football player."

But Miami is undergoing a rebuild, and the price to re-sign James exceeded what it wanted to spend. The Dolphins plan to rebuild their offensive line through the draft.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.