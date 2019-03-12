Source: RT James to sign $53M deal with Denver

Former Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James intends to sign a four-year, $52 million deal that includes $33 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal will keep James as the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

James, 26, was arguably the top right tackle on the free-agent market after starting 62 games for the Miami Dolphins the past five seasons.

The 2014 first-round pick (19th overall) out of Tennessee is coming off his best season as a pro. James, who was the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL last season while playing out his fifth-year option for $9.341 million, helped form one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL opposite Laremy Tunsil.

One of James' showcase performances came in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears when he held Khalil Mack to zero sacks and just one tackle as he was matched up with him for much of the game.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound James is a strong athlete, which allowed him to pull effectively throughout the season, a task not many tackles willingly and successfully accept.

The previous Dolphins staff had a lukewarm relationship with James, but the new staff was vocal about a desire to re-sign him.

"We sure hope he does [stay]," new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty said Feb. 14. "He's a good football player."

But Miami is undergoing a rebuild, and the price to re-sign James exceeded what it wanted to spend. The Dolphins plan to rebuild their offensive line through the draft.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.