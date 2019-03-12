Sources: Packers add 2 pass-rushers, DB to D

Adam Schefter explains how the Packers additions of DE Za'Darius Smith, DE Preston Smith and DB Adrian Amos is a full makeover of the defense. (0:58)

In one morning, the Green Bay Packers made three moves to reshape their struggling defense, agreeing to terms with a pair of pass-rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith plus safety Adrian Amos, according to league sources.

The deals were finalized Tuesday and can be signed when the NFL year opens at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. NFL Network was first to report the Za'Darius Smith and Amos deals.

Za'Darius Smith will sign a four-year contract worth $66 million, including a $20 million signing bonus and $34.5 million in the first two years of the deal, according to his agents at SportsTrust Advisors.

Preston Smith will get a four-year deal worth $52 million, with $16 million fully guaranteed at signing, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson. Smith's choices came down to the Indianapolis Colts and Packers, a source said.

Amos is slated to get a four-year, $37 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will earn $14 million in the first year and $21 million in the first two combined.

Packers second-year general manager Brian Gutekunst was expected to be active in free agency, especially to add pass-rushers, but this is perhaps even more than expected. The team first agreed to a deal with Za'Darius Smith, who led the Baltimore Ravens with 8.5 sacks last season, and then signed Amos away from divisional rival Chicago to provide help in the secondary. Less than two hours later, they came to a deal with Preston Smith, who had 24.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Washington Redskins.

It's a boon for second-year defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was retained by new coach Matt LaFleur.

After swinging these deals, the Packers told former first-round pick Nick Perry that he will be released, a source told ESPN. The move is not surprising, because he never replicated his 11-sack season in 2016, after which he received a five-year, $60 million deal. He had just 1.5 sacks last season, which ended prematurely because of a knee injury, and was owed $11 million in 2019 (including a $4.8 million roster bonus Friday plus a $5.2 million base salary and $1 million in bonuses).

The Packers can wipe all that money off their salary cap, but they will have to count the remaining prorated portion of his $18.5 million signing bonus (a total of $11.1 million) as dead money. If the Packers take that entire hit on this year's cap, they would still save $3,337,500 in cap space this season because his 2019 cap charge would have been $14,437,500. If they designate Perry as a post-June 1 cut, they would save $10,737,500 on this year's cap and the rest of the charge would go on next year.

The Packers' additions stood in stark contrast to the Ravens' losses. C.J. Mosley is expected to sign with the New York Jets, Terrell Suggs is heading to the Arizona Cardinals, and Eric Weddle is joining the Los Angeles Rams after being cut.

Za'Darius Smith, 26, was the sacks leader for the NFL's No. 1 defense with a career-best 8.5 last season. His 60 quarterback pressures ranked No. 17 in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

A part-time starter, Smith follows the same path as Paul Kruger and Pernell McPhee, both of whom posted big sack numbers in their contract years for the Ravens and left for a big contract elsewhere.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Smith recorded 10 sacks in his first three seasons before breaking out in 2018.

Smith underwent sports hernia surgery after the season, but he is expected to be ready for offseason workouts in the spring.

Smith's upside and efficiency are intriguing. He hit the quarterback on 25 of his 485 pass-rush snaps (5.2 percent), which is more than Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Dee Ford (4.7 percent).

Smith produced a career-high three sacks in last season's 21-0 shutout win at Tennessee, where the Ravens had a team-record 11. But he had only three sacks in his final 11 games, including a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

After recording 24.5 sacks in his first four seasons with the Redskins, Preston Smith managed only four in 2018. He was not enough of a playmaker for the Redskins with just four forced fumbles -- only one in the past three seasons -- and four interceptions.

The 26-year-old is durable, however, starting every game in his first four NFL seasons. He excelled at setting the edge in the running game and would often drop into coverage to help in the passing game. His length -- he's 6-foot-6 with long arms -- and athleticism enabled him to become an immediate starter.

The Redskins selected him in the second round (38th overall) of the 2015 draft, using him to replace Brian Orakpo after he left via free agency. Smith finished with eight sacks in his rookie season, with five coming in the final three games.

Smith mostly lined up on the right side as the Redskins rotated their outside linebackers more over the past two seasons, but he would occasionally rush from the left or even play in the middle.

Amos, 25, has started 56 of the 60 games he has played in for the Bears since he was selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2015 draft.

He started all 16 games at safety for the Bears' No. 3-ranked defense last season, finishing with two interceptions, nine passes defended, a sack and 73 tackles.

Amos had an interception in the Bears' 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, picking off a Nick Foles pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone in the second quarter.

Pro Football Focus ranked Amos as the eighth-best safety in the NFL last season, giving him an overall grade of 82.7.

Green Bay needed safety help. Two years ago, the Packers had a pair of veteran starting safeties, but last offseason they let Morgan Burnett leave in free agency and during the season they traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft. After the Clinton-Dix trade, they moved veteran cornerback Tramon Williams to safety to finish out the year. Another part-time starter, Kentrell Brice, will become a restricted free agent this week.

The Packers are also signing offensive lineman Billy Turner of the Denver Broncos, a source confirmed to ESPN. He has started at tackle and guard over the years.

A source told Schefter that Turner will sign a four-year, $28 million deal with a maximum value of $29.5 million. That includes $11 million in the first year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report that deal.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley and John Keim contributed to this report.