Source: OL Saffold agrees to deal with Titans

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold intends to sign a four-year, $44 million deal that includes $22.5 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Saffold, 30, was the Rams' longest-tenured player after the organization selected him in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2010 draft from Indiana.

Last season, Saffold played an instrumental role in helping to protect quarterback Jared Goff as he passed for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions, and was sacked 33 times. Saffold also helped spring running back Todd Gurley to a second consecutive 1,000-plus-yard season, as Gurley rushed for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Saffold was third among all guards in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate last season (min. 300 blocks), holding his blocks for at least 2.5 seconds 87.4 percent of the time, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

In nine seasons, the 6-foot-5, 323-pound Saffold played every position on the line except center. Over the past two seasons, Saffold started every game at left guard -- with the exception of Week 17 in 2017, when coach Sean McVay elected to rest starters.

Following his rookie contract, the Rams signed Saffold to a five-year extension worth $31.7 million in 2014.

