Sources: Falcons to sign OL Carpenter, Brown

The Atlanta Falcons are planning to sign guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, sources told ESPN.

Carpenter, formerly of the New York Jets, intends to sign a four-year deal with the Falcons, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown is planning to join the Falcons from the New York Giants on a three-year deal, a source told ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

The 29-year-old Carpenter was one of the Jets' most reliable and durable players from 2015 to 2018 -- until a Week 10 shoulder injury against the Buffalo Bills resulted in season-ending surgery. Prior to that, he had started 58 straight games for the Jets. Former Jets coach Todd Bowles had been so impressed with Carpenter's toughness and work ethic that he named him a captain last season.

He was a first-round pick (25th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 who never lived up to his draft status. The Seahawks let Carpenter hit free agency in 2015, and the Jets swooped in with a four-year, $19.1 million contract.

Carpenter thrived in the Jets' man blocking scheme, a departure from the zone-based scheme in Seattle. He quickly became the Jets' most consistent lineman in 2015 and 2016, but his performance sputtered in 2017 and 2018, perhaps because the team changed schemes and shifted to more zone runs than before.

Brown has played in 50 games for the Rams and Giants over the past four seasons. He was suspended for two games to start the 2018 season due to a substance abuse violation, was waived by Los Angeles in October and finished the season in New York after the Giants claimed him.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said leading into the offseason that he was comfortable with just two spots along the offensive line: center with perennial Pro Bowler Alex Mack and left tackle with one-time Pro Bowler Jake Matthews. Quinn wanted to upgrade and bring more physicality up front, which Carpenter and Brown could provide.

The Falcons started last season with Andy Levitre at left guard and Brandon Fusco at right guard, but both players were placed on injured reserve with season-ending injuries. Wes Schweiter and Ben Garland became the starters at left and right guard, respectively. When Garland struggled, the Falcons inserted Zane Beadles into the starting lineup at right guard. In the season finale, the Falcons started Ty Sambrailo at left guard and Beadles at right guard.

Levitre and Beadles, both set to become free agents, could retire. Fusco is signed through 2020 and carries a $4,793,750 cap number for 2019, while Schweitzer is signed through 2019 and carries a $2.053 million cap number.

The Falcons still have a decision to make on former starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder, who was benched last season. Schraeder has three years and $18.8 million remaining on his contract and carries a $7.75 million cap number for 2019. If the Falcons decide to release him, it would save $3.95 million against this year's cap. The Falcons signed Sambrailo, who replaced Schraeder in the starting lineup, to a three-year extension.

Signing two guards in free agency likely means the Falcons will address defensive tackle with the 14th overall pick in the draft.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure and Rich Cimini contributed to this report.