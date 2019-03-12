Browns to re-sign WR Perriman, source says

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year, $4 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perriman was on the street when the Browns signed him on Oct. 13 last year following the trade of Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots.

Expectations were low. Perriman, 25, was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Baltimore Ravens, but he was released in September after training camp. He briefly signed with Washington, but again was released amid his reputation for dropping passes.

Given a chance by the Browns, Perriman took advantage, playing in the final 10 games -- starting twice in three-wide-receiver sets. As the season went on, he came up with several big plays as he averaged 21.3 yards on 16 receptions. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Perriman did not drop a pass in 2018.

He missed the 2015 season with a partially torn PCL in his right knee. He was sidelined for training camp in 2016 with a partially torn ACL and missed the preseason and one regular-season game in 2017 with various injuries.

