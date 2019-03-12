Source: Steelers, CB Nelson reach 3-year deal

Free-agent cornerback Steven Nelson has agreed to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Nelson is expected to start opposite veteran corner Joe Haden.

Nelson, who turned 26 in January, started all 16 games last season for the first time since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 as a third-round pick (98th overall) from Oregon State. He had four interceptions, the only ones of his NFL career.

Nelson played mostly on special teams as a rookie before starting 15 games in 2016, when he was in on 64 tackles.

He missed the first half of the 2017 season after having core muscle surgery. He returned to play in nine games, starting six.

News of the agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.