Source: Browns acquiring OBJ from Giants

The New York Giants have agreed to trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants will receive the Browns' first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), their second third-round pick this year (95th overall) and safety Jabrill Peppers for Beckham, the source said.

"Wow," Beckham Jr. told ESPN's Josina Anderson of the trade.

Beckham added to Anderson that current Browns receiver and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry had called him and said that Cleveland general manager John Dorsey and coach Freddie Kitchens wanted him badly. Beckham then said Giants GM Dave Gettleman called him and said, "I am trading you to the Browns."

Beckham, 26, signed a five-year megadeal with the Giants worth up to $98.5 million less than a year ago. It made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at the time and seemed to cement his place on the Giants roster.