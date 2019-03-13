Sports world reacts to Giants trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns

Just when we thought there had been big news already with Antonio Brown going to the Oakland Raiders, another big trade happened on Tuesday night when the New York Giants agreed to send receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

And there's plenty of reaction from around the NFL:

How you let that happen !!! This BEYOND ME 😂😂😂😂 — OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) March 13, 2019

WHAT IS GOING ON — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 13, 2019

Checks schedule to see if we play the browns... because they about to be NICE‼️ — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 13, 2019

WOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED? 🤯 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 13, 2019

Oh wow! No loyalty in this game! 😳 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) March 13, 2019

I just talked to big brudda too smh... wow this crazy😮 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2019

The whole New York Giants fan base just switched to Cleveland.... Smh — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 13, 2019

I just got off the golf course and I swear to myself I thought the @obj trade was fake news... 😳 #obj #browns — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 13, 2019

.@nypost can't wait to see what y'all come up with for this one!? — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 13, 2019