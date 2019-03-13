Source: Titans to sign former Dolphins DE Wake

Former Miami Dolphins' defensive end Cameron Wake intends to sign a three-year, $23 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wake, who turned 37 in January, was still one of the Dolphins' most complete defensive players in 2018. He was second on the team with six sacks, and he was one of Miami's best run defenders.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is known for following a strict diet, lifestyle and workout routine. He keeps himself in incredible shape, and he figures that -- and the late start to his NFL career -- allows him to play at a high level longer than most players.

Wake, a longtime fan favorite, has never played in an NFL jersey other than the Dolphins' over his 10 seasons, proving to be one of the most successful signings in team history.

The Dolphins signed Wake in 2009 after he dominated CFL competition with the BC Lions, where he won defensive player of the year for two consecutive seasons. He made an immediate impact in Miami and has amassed 98 sacks -- second in franchise history behind Jason Taylor (131).

Wake, who had five sacks in the second half of last season, decided late in the 2018 season that he felt good enough to return for an 11th NFL campaign.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.