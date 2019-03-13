Source: Jets to keep DE Anderson on 3-year deal

Spurned earlier in the day by linebacker Anthony Barr, the New York Jets filled their need for an edge rusher by agreeing Tuesday with their top free agent, Henry Anderson, on a three-year, $25.2 million deal, a source confirmed to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The New York Daily News was first to report the news.

Barr had told the Jets he intended to sign with them but changed his mind and informed the Vikings that he would be returning to Minnesota, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Anderson, 27, was one of the biggest surprises last season for the Jets, tying for the team lead with a career-high seven sacks. He made $1.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Jets acquired Anderson on draft day, sending a seventh-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts because they wanted a veteran presence on the defensive line after releasing Muhammad Wilkerson. They never imagined he'd record more than twice as many sacks as he did in three seasons with the Colts; he had only three from 2015 to 2017.

Initially, Anderson was used by the Jets primarily on passing downs, which he felt contributed to his improved production. That enabled him to stay fresh throughout games. He saw an uptick in playing time over the second half of the season and wound up playing 60 percent of the defensive snaps for the year, second among the Jets' defensive linemen.

Anderson, a third-round pick of the Colts in 2015, was traded because he didn't fit their new 4-3 front. It made for a taxing offseason. He dropped 30 pounds before the trade with the hope of improving his viability in a 4-3 front. When he went to the Jets, who played a 3-4 base, he regained the weight so he could hold up against double-team blocks.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 301 pounds, Anderson also has a knack for blocking field goals and extra points. He became the first Jets player since 1997 to block kicks in back-to-back games.

