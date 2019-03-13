Source: Jags sign OG Cann to 3-year extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year contract extension with guard A.J. Cann, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal is worth $15 million, according to NFL Network, which first reported the news.

The Jaguars have four offensive line starters back from last year but must still find a right tackle after the release of Jermey Parnell last week.

The Jaguars drafted Cann in the third round (67th overall) in 2015 and he has missed just four games in his four years with the team. He started all but one of the 60 games in which he played and was one of two Jaguars players to be on the field for every offensive snap in 2016 (Parnell was the other).

Cann, 27, improved significantly in 2018 after working with offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather in the offseason. In addition to doing more core work, Cann also addressed his propensity for dropping his head while blocking.

Cann missed one game in 2018 with a triceps injury and was the only starting offensive lineman in the lineup in the Jaguars' final three games.