Source: Colts to re-sign Desir for 3 years, $25M

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing cornerback Pierre Desir, a source told ESPN.

Desir will get a three-year, $25 million deal that includes $12 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Desir will be rejoining a cornerback group that also features Kenny Moore and Quincy Wilson.

Desir, 28, was arguably the Colts' best cornerback last season after having his 2017 season cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Some of Desir's best play was against Houston Texans Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Desir played a significant part in holding Hopkins to a combined nine catches for 73 yards during the December regular-season game and the playoff matchup in January, both won by the Colts.

Last season was just the second time in Desir's five-year career that he played at least nine games in a season. He finished with 60 tackles and an interception while starting 12 of the 16 games that he played in.

Desir played with the Browns and Chargers before joining the Colts in 2017. Cleveland selected him in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2014 draft.