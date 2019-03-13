Bears sign guard Larsen to one-year deal

The Chicago Bears signed guard Ted Larsen to a one-year contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Larsen was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 7 in a salary cap move.

Larsen, 31, made the key block to launch Kenyan Drake into a favorable one-on-one against Rob Gronkowski in the "Miami Miracle" win over the New England Patriots in December.

He started 21 of the 23 games he appeared in for the Dolphins the past two seasons, but his $2.15 million salary wasn't in the Dolphins' plans for 2019.

Larsen has started 86 of the 125 games he has appeared in during his nine NFL seasons.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.