Source: 49ers give RB Coleman 2 years, $10M

The San Francisco 49ers are signing running back Tevin Coleman to a two-year, $10 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coleman, known as an explosive, big-play threat, averaged a career-best 4.8 yards per carry while starting 14 of 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018, as two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman underwent season-ending groin surgery. Coleman finished the season with 800 yards and four touchdowns on 167 attempts, and he also caught 32 passes for 276 yards and five TDs.

His strength is using his speed to get outside and up the field. While Coleman doesn't possess the same type of vision and elusive ability as Freeman, the pair worked well in unison. There are questions about whether Coleman, 25, can be a workhorse back as a regular starter, but he has expressed no doubts about his ability to carry a full load.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan coached Coleman in Atlanta, and he has long admired and respected his work.

A former third-round pick out of Indiana, Coleman has 29 touchdowns (18 rushing, 11 receiving) in 56 career games. He scored 11 touchdowns during Atlanta's run to the Super Bowl in 2016, including a career-best 55-yard touchdown run in a 33-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

For his career, Coleman has 3,350 yards from scrimmage on 620 touches, averaging 4.43 yards per rush and 10.98 yards per reception.

Coleman lost three fumbles during his rookie season in 2015, but he hasn't lost a fumble since.

